Coastal Health District has message for public before 4th of July gatherings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local health leaders are a little concerned about Chatham County vaccination rates as we are heading into the fourth of July weekend.

The message from health professionals for this upcoming weekend is similar to what they said for Memorial Day to gather outdoors if you can.

The current 7 day rolling average is 7.6 cases. Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says he wishes numbers were lower but overall that is a positive. The community transmission index, which shows the new cases over 14 days per 100,00 residents, is still around moderate level at 43, but that number is slowly going down as well. What still concerns Dr. Davis though is that the vaccination rate is around 40 percent in the county.

“We’ve reached a point where all of the deaths from COVID should be preventable, less than 1 percent of the deaths now are in people who have been vaccinated, that means in over 99 percent of the deaths we are seeing, which is still over 300 a day in the US, are in people who are not vaccinated and it is just not really a whole lot of excuse for that anymore,” said Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District.

Dr. Davis says the senior population has extremely high vaccination rates in our area but he still hopes to see more of the younger generations getting the vaccine.

This weekend, whatever your plans might be, just use common sense, wash your hands, cover your coughs and if you are going to be around someone who is not vaccinated or you don’t know their vaccination status, just keep your distance or wear a mask.

