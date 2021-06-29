Sky Cams
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-29-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll see more of a typical summer time pattern through Friday with a chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms.  A cold front will move in this weekend with a chance for showers and storms. Timing is not set in stone so it could be either Saturday or Sunday and stall over the area into Monday.  Much cooler air builds in behind the front to start next week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for shower and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs inn the upper 80s.

TROPICS:  Invest 95L in the central Atlantic is about 900 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.  This wave will continue to move in a general west direction and has a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.  Invest 97L has a 30% of tropical development in the next 5 days.  The storm is about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

