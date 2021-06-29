GBI investigating death at Long County mobile home park

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading a death investigation in Long County.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles says deputies initially responded to investigate a death reported at the Calhoun Acres Mobile Home Estate just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Sheriff Nobles would not go into detail about what happened at the mobile home park but says the GBI has taken over the investigation.

WTOC will update this story as it develops.

