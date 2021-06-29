Georgia Department of Labor responds to lawsuit

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the department’s Commissioner Mark Butler.

Butler acknowledged that this is one of many lawsuits filed against the department in the last 15 months since the pandemic. He said he believes the most recent lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center stems from misinformation when it comes to eligibility.

“A lot of the stuff behind some of these politically motivated lawsuits have to do with the fact that a lot of the individuals who are filing them don’t understand unemployment. They believe in their minds that unemployment is available for everybody who applies no matter your situation, and that’s just not true,” said Butler.

The lawsuit was filed in June and argues that the law guarantees “Promptness” and “Due process” when it comes to unemployment claims and also seeks monetary damages. However, Butler said he believes most of the claims are just “hear say” and he believes it only continues to make the work of the department more difficult.

According to the Commissioner, many of the people not receiving the funds might not be eligible. He said due to misinformation, people do not understand that they don’t qualify and as a result will never receive unemployment benfits.

Butler quoted that Georgia law states one must lose their job due to no fault of their own in order to be considered eligible for unemployment, and you must be able to prove your work history.

Prior to the pandemic, Butler said the department of labor’s system worked fine for decades. However, new programs where quickly put together according to help out during COVID.

“A lot of people who have filed for unemployment that have no work history at all and cannot prove any former employment. You could also have been fired from your job for a cause, like maybe you weren’t showing up for work or a lack of doing the job that you were hired for. Or that you just quit your job for no valid reason,” said Butler.

He added that he believes a lot of people including the four plaintiffs filing the lawsuit now simply do not understand unemployment and that they still must qualify to actually receive benefits.

In addition to that Butler said all of the programs created during the pandemic ended for the state of Georgia on Saturday June 26, and the department has no future plans to participate in the programs again.

The SPLC has also been involved in at least two other lawsuits against the department this year.

