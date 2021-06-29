Sky Cams
Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for federal funding to construct a new interstate in South Carolina, connecting I-95 to Myrtle Beach.

The Republican tells The Associated Press on Tuesday he’s formally requesting $12 million to revive a project that’s been delayed for decades. Graham’s earmark would fund the acquisition of rights-of-way for the project.

The highway project was on a list of requests submitted to the Republican earlier this month by the Horry County Council. Four decades have passed since Congress first required a study for Interstate 73. The project has been mired in disputes over who would foot the bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

