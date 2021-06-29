Sky Cams
Hilton Head encourages visitors to use The Breeze trolley service this holiday weekend

Source: WTOC
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret the Lowcountry is going to be packed this holiday weekend, but with all of those people, where is anyone going to park?

The only public fireworks show on Hilton Head this year will be at Shelter Cove. Spectators will need an alternative plan because parking spaces will be in high demand. Assistant Town Manager Angie Stone says The Breeze trolley is the way to go.

“They’re free, they’re comfortable, there’s room to store things, they have a bike rack on the front, they have a place to put your beach gear,” she said.

There are a few ways to catch a Breeze trolley — mainly, go to one of the locations circled on the map. Those will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. the night of July 4th. If you can’t make that work, she says there’s another option.

“There are trolleys that are going to be picking folks up from various points on the island, taking them directly to Shelter Cove and dropping them off to watch the fireworks, so that’s a convenient way to get there and to get back to wherever you’re staying without having to get in your car,” said Stone.

Shuttles and trolleys aren’t new to Hilton Head. In fact, trolleys take people to the beach all summer, and there’s a reason for that.

“Hilton Head Island is a unique place. We have low signs, we have things that are kind of tucked away behind trees, and so for folks who are not familiar with the island what better way to get to a central location then to have somebody else do the driving,” Stone said.

