Hilton Head Island received minimal damage from Tropical Storm Danny

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Danny has passed our area today but yesterday it brought waves of rain through the Lowcountry.

The town’s Emergency Manager, Tom Dunn, says they only received one call Monday for a tree down. While there were heavy rains throughout the day, he says Danny’s affect on Hilton Head was minimal.

“If you really look at the wind speed, wind gust, and rainfall totals this storm was really not a lot different than a regular summer storm for us so we get gusts up to 20 mph on a fairly regular basis with a good summer storm, so this was the very very bottom end of that tropical storm threshold,” said Dunn.

People out on the beach were affected about as much, as you can see from this footage taken yesterday. Just off the island one of our photographers found this tree down on his to Hilton Head.

Dunn says while the damage was minimal, he hopes that Danny was a good reminder to people to prepare now for the rest of hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.