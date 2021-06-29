Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kemp joins other governors against ‘packing’ Supreme Court

Gov. Brian Kemp said critical race theory has no place being taught in Georgia classrooms. ...
Gov. Brian Kemp said critical race theory has no place being taught in Georgia classrooms. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has joined 19 other governors in opposition to increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the governors say “court packing” would be “unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable.”

The governors reference Biden’s April executive order about forming a presidential commission regarding the Supreme Court.

In the letter, the governors say the commission will explore reforming the Supreme Court, “including the consideration of court packing.”

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing — it will never be enough,” the letter reads.

In April, the White House said the purpose of the commission is to “provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

The commission will look at the start of the reform debate, the court’s role in the Constitutional system, justices’ length of service and justice turnover, the Court’s membership and size and the Court’s case selection, rules and practices, according to the White House.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene

Latest News

SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle