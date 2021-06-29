Mayor Johnson says city manager selection announcement could happen soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The long awaited selection of Savannah’s city manager could happen soon.

This comes after the final three candidates participated in a community forum this past weekend.

The three finalists are Heath Lloyd, Assistant City Manager for Savannah, Sheryl Long, Assistant City Manager for Cincinnati and Jay Melder, Assistant City Administrator for Washington D.C.

We won’t know when that candidate will be officially chosen just yet. However, Mayor Johnson says his goal is to have the selection done as soon as possible. He also says he believes the right choice for the city is in this group.

From working with first responders and hiring city employees to connecting with the community. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the city deserves the right person for the city manager spot.

“The city manager is our quarterback on the field. Commands a team of almost 2,600 employees and a variety of things,” said Mayor Johnson. “At the same time you have to understand city operations but you also have to interact and understand the community.”

Mayor Johnson says he wants a new city manager as soon a possible. He says that consists of getting feedback from council and coming together to make a decision.

One thing he’s proud of is how the community has been able to take part in the process.

“There are challenges as opposed to issues in my world but there’s two that is very near and dear to the city’s future in terms of being successful. Quite honestly, that’s poverty and crime,” said Heath Lloyd, Savannah City Manager finalist.

“They need somebody who’s ready to take the job on. Employees need to see at the top of the organization somebody with genuine leadership who cares and whose ready to execute as they try to accomplish their jobs,” said Sheryl Long, Savannah City Manager finalist.

“At the moment you’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic but also like every other city in the nation, you’re dealing with the pandemic of gun violence. You have to treat it like a public health issue because it is a public health issue,” said Jay Melder, Savannah City Manager finalist.

“Do you think council can make a unanimous decision on a candidate, this time,” asked WTOC’s Bria Bolden.

“I hope we can. The reality is we must decide on a candidate this time. I think that we have three very strong candidates all with their own unique strengths that they bring to this opportunity, so I think that we have our candidate within these three,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says the right person will have the skills and heart to live and love the city.

