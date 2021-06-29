Registration open for Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reminder for all parents, the start of the school year is just 5 weeks away for the Savannah Chatham Public School System.

While most students will be back in the classroom 5 days a week, the district will once again be offering a 100 percent virtual option for families. The superintendent was working on the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy before COVID, but they implemented it for the first time last school year.

This year it is returning and already 824 students are enrolled for the school year. The program is offered to students in first through eleventh grade.

After they enroll, they go through an orientation process and make clear what the expectations are for students and parents during the school year. For grades 3-8, the students have to participate 5 days a week. For the high school students that is more flexible, as long as they are completing their work and keeping their grades up.

The assistant superintendent of secondary schools says they found many students thrived in the online environment and due to scheduling needs and family dynamics, e-learning is an option they want to offer each school year going forward.

“We wanted to make sure, especially this year, that parents still had an option that best worked for them,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, the assistant superintendent of secondary schools. “Many of our parents are still facing some challenges making the decision whether or not they want to send their student back to in-person learning.”

If you want to enroll your child in the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA), you have to transfer them from their zone school and you will not report to the classroom at all this year.

