Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a homicide after a missing woman was found deceased in a vehicle.

According to police, 53-year-old Sherri Perkins was reported missing on June 10 after last being seen during the morning of June 8.

Officers discovered Perkins deceased in a vehicle on June 25 at Magazine and Feeley Avenue.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

