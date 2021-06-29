Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle

Sherri Perkins
Sherri Perkins(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a homicide after a missing woman was found deceased in a vehicle.

According to police, 53-year-old Sherri Perkins was reported missing on June 10 after last being seen during the morning of June 8.

Officers discovered Perkins deceased in a vehicle on June 25 at Magazine and Feeley Avenue.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Candler Hospital
St. Joseph’s/Candler still dealing with impact of ransomware attack
Savannah Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Savannah Police identifies, no longer seeks shoplifting suspects