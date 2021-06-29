Savannah’s O’Neal wins The John Shippen, earns PGA Tour start

DETROIT, Mi. (WTOC) - Savannah native Timothy O’Neal will make his return to the PGA Tour this week after winning The John Shippen National Invitational, a two-day tournament for the nation’s top black golfers, in Detroit on Monday.

The 48 year old carded a final round 68 at the Detroit Golf Club to finish the two-round tournament at five-under for a two-shot win.

O’Neal made seven birdies in the second round, including two on his final three holes, to clinch the title.

With the victory, O’Neal earns an exemption into this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic field. It will be the eighth career PGA Tour start for the former Johnson Atom Smasher, and first since the 2019 Genesis Classic.

WTOC will have weekend coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Before Sunday’s final round, you can see a CBS Sports Special on The John Shippen National Invitational. That will air at 2:00 p.m. on WTOC.

