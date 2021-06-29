SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says a bus driver shortage is causing the district to make changes to the transportation system.

According to the district, roughly 300 drivers are needed to transport 25,000 students. Currently, the driver staffing level is 217. The school system states this means it cannot provide transportation services at the same levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SY 21-22 PRIORITY LEVELS ESTABLISHED FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

*Students have been preliminarily identified to receive transportation. Registration Required.

Priority 1: Identified students with IEP or 504 that requires Special Transportation Services, ESOL, and McKinney Vento (Homeless) students

Priority 2: Zoned Elementary School & K-8 Students

Priority 3: Zoned Middle School & High School Students

OTHER PRIORITY LEVELS: Transportation Service Not Currently Available

*SCCPSS is not able to provide transportation at this time.

Priority 4: Choice Elementary School & K8 Students

Priority 5: Choice Middle School & High School Students and Alternative Education Students

Parents who have students in the defined priority levels still need to register for services. The school system says an online portal and more information will be provided to parents by July 9.

The district says routes will stay in place for the first half of the school year. The district could make modifications to the routes if there are any staffing level changes at the start of semester two in January 2022.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place on buses. Masks will be required, according to the school system.

Anyone who is interested in joining the SCCPSS Transportation team can apply here.

For more information on the staffing shortage and bus priority program from the school district, please click here.

