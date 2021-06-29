Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says a bus driver shortage is causing the district to make changes to the transportation system.

According to the district, roughly 300 drivers are needed to transport 25,000 students. Currently, the driver staffing level is 217. The school system states this means it cannot provide transportation services at the same levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SY 21-22 PRIORITY LEVELS ESTABLISHED FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

*Students have been preliminarily identified to receive transportation. Registration Required.

  • Priority 1:  Identified students with IEP or 504 that requires Special Transportation Services, ESOL, and McKinney Vento (Homeless) students
  • Priority 2:  Zoned Elementary School & K-8 Students
  • Priority 3:  Zoned Middle School & High School Students

OTHER PRIORITY LEVELS: Transportation Service Not Currently Available

*SCCPSS is not able to provide transportation at this time.

  • Priority 4: Choice Elementary School & K8 Students
  • Priority 5: Choice Middle School & High School Students and Alternative Education Students

Parents who have students in the defined priority levels still need to register for services. The school system says an online portal and more information will be provided to parents by July 9.

The district says routes will stay in place for the first half of the school year. The district could make modifications to the routes if there are any staffing level changes at the start of semester two in January 2022.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place on buses. Masks will be required, according to the school system.

Anyone who is interested in joining the SCCPSS Transportation team can apply here.

For more information on the staffing shortage and bus priority program from the school district, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene

Latest News

SCCPSS to continue E-Learning Academy indefinitely
Registration open for Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy
Officials say people can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other...
South Carolina schedules ‘Tax Free Weekend’ for August
Exactly one week into the start of the new school year, Tattnall County school district leaders...
Tattnall County school district leaders respond to first COVID-19 cases in the district
SCCPSS
Re-entry survey results to be presented to SCCPSS board on Wednesday