St. Joseph’s/Candler still dealing with impact of ransomware attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St Joseph’s/Candler Health System continues to deal with a ransomware attack.

It has been almost two weeks since the health system noticed suspicious computer activity, and their restoration efforts continue.

While the system is continuing to serve patients, it has changed how they do that, even using pencil and paper.

Cyber security experts at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus say these events can take some time. Professor Frank Katz said many companies don’t report their progress on these incidents until there is something to report.

A statement was released on behalf of the health system:

“St. Joseph’s/Candler continues to make progress on our restoration efforts and has activated certain clinical systems. We have been and continue to admit and care for patients. We will continue to work methodically to restore remaining systems as quickly and safely as possible.”

A timeline for when St. Joseph’s/Candler will have this resolved and back to normal is still unclear.

