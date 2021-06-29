Sunset Shopping comes to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this month the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce held their first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The food truck festival was such a big hit they’re now hoping to expand on that success to give residents a chance to get out and give local businesses an extra boost.

“It’s another great event for the residents of Pooler. I mean, that’s the bottom line,” said Chamber Executive Director Pam Southard.

This great event, Sunset Shopping, was the idea of Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Member Partnerships Tameka Moultrie.

“We’re going to kick it off right before the weekend. A pre-weekend should we say,” said Moultrie.

The event, which will be held the first Thursday of each month, came from a simple question.

“What if we utilize this beautiful part right next to our office?” Southard asks.

The event was also inspired by the many pleas of residents following the Food Truck Festival.

“So many people asked about. So many people wanted us to do it again and again. So, we have this space and we’re going to do it,” said Moultrie.

What they’re going to do is a host rotation of 10 to 12 vendors and three to four food trucks.

“We are booked with food trucks through October,” Southard says.

There’s an unsurprising desire to participate for many businesses after a rough year.

“Everyone jumped on it, jumped on board to be part of it,” said Moultrie.

Giving businesses a chance to catch up and residents a chance to get out.

“It’s just a win-win,” says Southard.

Along with food and shopping each month, they’ll also hold a raffle where you can win prizes likes a grill. The first Sunset Shopping event is this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. right next to the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. It will be free to attend. They plan to continue holding the event monthly through at least October, depending on weather and demand.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.