Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sunset Shopping comes to Pooler

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the monthly event
Sunset Shopping in Pooler, Ga.
Sunset Shopping in Pooler, Ga.(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this month the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce held their first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The food truck festival was such a big hit they’re now hoping to expand on that success to give residents a chance to get out and give local businesses an extra boost.

“It’s another great event for the residents of Pooler. I mean, that’s the bottom line,” said Chamber Executive Director Pam Southard.

This great event, Sunset Shopping, was the idea of Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Member Partnerships Tameka Moultrie.

“We’re going to kick it off right before the weekend. A pre-weekend should we say,” said Moultrie.

The event, which will be held the first Thursday of each month, came from a simple question.

“What if we utilize this beautiful part right next to our office?” Southard asks.

The event was also inspired by the many pleas of residents following the Food Truck Festival.

“So many people asked about. So many people wanted us to do it again and again. So, we have this space and we’re going to do it,” said Moultrie.

What they’re going to do is a host rotation of 10 to 12 vendors and three to four food trucks.

“We are booked with food trucks through October,” Southard says.

There’s an unsurprising desire to participate for many businesses after a rough year.

“Everyone jumped on it, jumped on board to be part of it,” said Moultrie.

Giving businesses a chance to catch up and residents a chance to get out.

“It’s just a win-win,” says Southard.

Along with food and shopping each month, they’ll also hold a raffle where you can win prizes likes a grill. The first Sunset Shopping event is this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. right next to the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. It will be free to attend. They plan to continue holding the event monthly through at least October, depending on weather and demand.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County jail in January.
Solicitor delays decision on charges in Jamal Sutherland death
We’re hearing from the family of Julian Lewis after a Screven County grand jury decided not to...
Lewis’ family lists three things they want to see happen next after former trooper not indicted
Source: WTOC
Hilton Head encourages visitors to use The Breeze trolley service this holiday weekend
Tropical Storm Danny has passed our area today but yesterday it brought waves of rain through...
Hilton Head Island received minimal damage from Tropical Storm Danny