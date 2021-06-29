Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.

According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.

The baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny will continue to weaken overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Hilton Head Island
Former Georgia State Patrol trooper, Jake Thompson.
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Savannah man asks for investigation into GSP conduct at crash scene
Savannah Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Savannah Police ask for assistance with shoplifting suspects
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away

Latest News

Long County death investigation
GBI investigating death at Long County mobile home park
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Savannah, Ga.
Mayor Johnson believes Savannah’s next city manager could be in group of finalists
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Grand jury decides no charges for trooper that shot Screven Co. man
Mayor Johnson says city manager selection announcement could happen soon
Mayor Johnson says city manager selection announcement could happen soon