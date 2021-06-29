Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Summer warmth, spotty summer rain

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and humid this morning with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s out the door, under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out through the drive in to work, but most remain dry.

The temperatures warms into the low to mid-80s by lunch-time; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Spotty showers and storms fire up today and move inland with the sea breeze. Many will miss out on rain today, but a few may see a quick downpours through early evening.

The chance of rain increases a bit tomorrow and this weekend is looking wetter.

Spotty coastal showers are possible through the morning, followed by scattered downpours in the afternoon. More scattered downpours develop Thursday and Friday afternoons with seasonably warm and humid conditions both afternoons.

A cold front sags into our region from the north this weekend. The front, combined with lingering moisture, will fire more widespread rain and thunder Saturday afternoon and wetter weather could lead into Independence Day Sunday.

Have a “plan b” for outdoor activities, just in case. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

