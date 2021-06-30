2021 Fourth of July events for Coastal Empire, SC Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With COVID restrictions lifted nationwide, millions of Americans will celebrate this Fourth of July with fireworks, festivals, concerts and more! Here is a list of events happening around the WTOC Viewing Area:

Plant Riverside Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend - Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, at the Plant Riverside Entertainment District. Family-friendly activities, free and open to the public. Live music and performances by Savannah Cirque, Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Lyn Avenue, and more. Also, mini-golf, a boat parade, food, drink, fireworks and other activities. More info

200 Club Boston Butt Fundraiser for Fallen Heroes – Friday, July 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex. The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. These fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts cost $30. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the Two Hundred Club, which has given over $3.5 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders. To order a Boston Butt, click here.

Statesboro’s Firecracker Fest – Saturday, July 3, at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro. Various activities, live music, entertainment, frog jumping contest, fireworks and more. For more info, click here.

Richmond Hill Celebrates the Red, White and Blue – Saturday, July 3, 4:30-9:30 p.m. at J.F. Gregory Park, Richmond Hill. This free, family-friendly event features live music from The Swingin’ Medallions, a wide variety of food choices, inflatable water slides, and will be topped off with a fireworks show at sundown (approximately 9 p.m.). Food and beverages will be available for purchase. More info

Wesley Monumental’s Patriotic Concert – Sunday, July 4, 5 p.m. at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah. This concert supports Savannah’s At-Risk Veterans. The concert will feature the music of Scott Joplin, John Philip Sousa and others. A love offering will be taken to support CSAH Tiny Houses for Homeless Vets and Team Savannah 4 Veterans. More info

Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade – Sunday, July 4, 3-5 p.m. from Elba Island to River Street. The inaugural Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade welcomes all freedom-loving boaters to decorate their vessels and set sail this Independence Day in pursuit of pride and prizes. Participants can register as an individual or company vessel. The parade can be viewed remotely online, at the Plant Riverside District, or on Savannah’s Waterfront. More info

Savannah Waterfront’s Independence Day Fireworks Show – Sunday, July 4, 9:15 p.m. on River Street. The annual fireworks show is back this year with several opportunities to view the event and celebrate. Many waterfront restaurants will have dinner and drink specials. The City of Savannah is offering a $5 flat-rate parking fee in all garages. More info

Tybee Island Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – Sunday, July 5, 9:15-9:45 p.m. Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion. More info

Hilton Head HarbourFest July 4th Celebration – Sunday, July 4, festivities begin at 6 p.m., at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina on Hilton Head. Performances from Shannon Tannor, entertainment, children’s activities, fireworks and more. Fireworks start at dusk. More info

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.