Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office to be out in full force looking for distracted drivers over holiday weekend

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With more pandemic protocols lifted, highways could be jammed this weekend with holiday travelers.

I-16 is a busy highway for people traveling to local coastal vacation spots. A stretch of that route runs through Candler County and deputies there say they’ll be out in force to remind you to follow the law.

More people could be traveling this holiday weekend compared to last July 4th. But law enforcement says that doesn’t mean you can speed, drive drunk or drive distracted to make up for lost time. And here in Candler County, deputies say you might not see them while you do those things, but they’ll see you.

Captain Jamey O’Brien patrols parts of Interstate 16. He’s seen all forms of distracted driving - from eating a full meal to using the phone.

When you’re passing somebody and they’re looking down and they don’t even notice they’re passing a patrol car, they’re that focused on their phone that they don’t realize they passed a patrol vehicle,” said Capt. O’Brien.

He says a deputy last night pulled over a driver for speeding at over 100 miles per hour. That speed, he says, can make a bad crash even worse.

“The higher the speed, the worse the crash and the worse the injuries.”

O’Brien says it’s not about writing tickets and bringing in money. He wants as many drivers as possible to know they’re patrolling.

“With marked units, our visibility is higher than ever. We want people to see us. We want our visibility to be a deterrent.”

They’ll be out on the road for the ones who ignore the warning. They say they’ll be our everywhere from the interstate to the backroads.

