Chatham Emergency Services offers tips for a safe Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Between boating, fireworks, and grilling, Chatham Emergency Services will be busy responding to calls this holiday weekend. While accidents are always possible, there are a few things you can do to prevent a trip to the ER.

Anytime the Fourth of July holiday falls on a weekend like it does this year, Chatham Emergency Services expects more calls. So, they like to offer a few reminders to keep the community safe.

If you are grilling, make sure to tighten the propane tank all the way to prevent fires. If you are out on the water boating, don’t drink and drive and be aware of other boats on the water because it will be congested.

But the number one thing CES says it responds to is injuries from fireworks.

While some of the bigger fireworks are dangerous, even sparklers can heat up to nearly 2,000 degrees and cause burns, especially when kids are playing with them and not paying attention.

The biggest concern is that people will get too close and get burned when setting off their own fireworks.

“They want to shoot them off and have them blow up in the air just like the real fireworks they see downtown. People are shooting those off in the street and they are very dangerous. You have to make sure they don’t go off prematurely and keep a good safe distance. Up in the air, that is a long way up there and you see how large it is. Imagine it going off on the ground and how much that is going to cover,” said Lt. Carl Sapp, Chatham Emergency Services.

When safely shooting off fireworks, make sure to be conscious of your pets, be respectful of your neighbors, and don’t fire off any after midnight. Also, don’t forget to have a water hose nearby and a bucket of sand or water for the kids to stick the sparklers in when they are done.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.