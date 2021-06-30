City of Savannah bars allowed to be open Sunday, July 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has announced that bars can open on Sunday for the July 4th holiday.

This is an exception for what are known as “true bars,” businesses that make less than half of their revenue from food sales.

The City usually prohibits true bars from being open on Sundays. The City has made this exception before for other celebrations like New Years Eve and St. Patrick’s Day when they have fallen on a Sunday.

You can read the City’s full resolution below:

