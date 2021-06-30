Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Savannah bars allowed to be open Sunday, July 4

The City of Savannah has announced that bars can open on Sunday for the July 4th holiday.
The City of Savannah has announced that bars can open on Sunday for the July 4th holiday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has announced that bars can open on Sunday for the July 4th holiday.

This is an exception for what are known as “true bars,” businesses that make less than half of their revenue from food sales.

The City usually prohibits true bars from being open on Sundays. The City has made this exception before for other celebrations like New Years Eve and St. Patrick’s Day when they have fallen on a Sunday.

You can read the City’s full resolution below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
COVID-19 Vaccination
Delta variant continues to raise concerns in Georgia, South Carolina
SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Long County death investigation
Homicide investigation underway in Long County

Latest News

‘Show Us Your Guns’ program aiming to get guns off Chatham Co. streets
Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
Hilton Head businesses, like The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza, are preparing for a busy July...
Hilton Head Island businesses expect busy July Fourth weekend
Firework stores in the Lowcountry have seen high demand from customers ahead of July 4th.
Lowcountry firework stores see high demand ahead of July Fourth