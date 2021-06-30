Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry open for those with medical, functional or access needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re well into hurricane season and after our first tropical storm, some are thinking ahead to the next threat.

The Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry is open and ready to serve those with medical, functional or access needs.

Though it’s not our first hurricane season during a pandemic, it is the first one with a vaccine available. Leaders say that will be an added factor to preparing for a potential storm and evacuation.

“This year more than ever getting their COVID vaccine is going to be really crucial in helping find placement for them I think it’s going to be really essential so we strongly encourage them to get their COVID vaccine,” said Tammi Brown, Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager.

Chatham County Health Department leaders say they are even offering to go to the homes of those on the hurricane registry to make sure they have their vaccine and are protected against the infectious disease. They say the pandemic poses several challenges to typical evacuation and placement planning, but they are working on those details now. The registry is an application process where those with specific medical, functional and access needs will be served if they have no transportation support.

Once a person qualifies they do not need to reapply. Leaders say the registry is open all year, but does close 72 hours before the arrival of tropical storm winds so it’s best to act now.

“It’s extremely important because number one we don’t want anyone left behind. If we do have to evacuate the county we want to make sure that everyone gets to a safe place. It’s important for us to know ahead of time because we’re making plans right now for those we know are on the registry. We’re actively making sure that we have transportation for them that we have a place for them to go so the more notice that we have the smoother the whole process will be.”

Currently there are more than 200 people on the registry, but leaders say with a county our size they know more will need their help. As we look ahead to a predicted active hurricane season, they are ready to help you now.

