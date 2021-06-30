Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll see more of a typical summer time pattern through Thursday with a chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. A cold front will move in late Friday into Saturday with an increased chance for showers and storms. The big question is does the front push south or stall over the area Sunday into next week. Either way cooler air moves in this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The front will gradual diminish next week so we are back to more typical afternoon/evening rain chances.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for shower and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs inn the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: There are two tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic Ocean. The first , Invest 95L is just east of the Lesser Antilles. There is only a 10% of tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally westward into the Caribbean Sea. The second tropical wave is located midway between Africa and the Windward Islands. There is an 80% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as the system moves west-west-northwestward into the Caribbean Sea.

