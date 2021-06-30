Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new law takes effect Thursday, July 1 and it carries a hefty fine for ignoring it. The law is really about saving lives.

The new law is pretty specific. It spells out how cars should respond to passing bikers and there are consequences for not sharing the road.

“Cyclists and cars want the exact same thing, we want to be as far away from each other as quick as possible without incident, so hopefully this will allow that to happen,” said Brett Ardrey, Outspokin Bicycle Shop.

MORE | Ga. officials drop at Augusta airport to promote travel safety

The new law means you’ll have to give cyclists three feet of space, if the lane next to you is open get over, and if you’re worried about the double yellow line, it’s all fine. You can cross it if there’s no oncoming traffic. But it’s not just up to drivers.

“It’s going to make it a responsibility for the cyclist not to be too close to the middle lane,” said Ardrey.

Bicyclists should be about 18 to 24 inches out from the curb. And although the wheels are turning in the right direction, the biggest concern is enforcement.

“I think if motorists are not abiding and they’re seen by law enforcement they need to get ticketed, you know because the greatest law in the books isn’t going to mean anything if it’s not enforced,” said Randy Duteau, Georgia Bikes! Board Member.

And it’s not a cheap fine, $250. Compared to an average $540,000 national ER visits, 23 people killed locally in 2015, and up to the most recent death on March 16.

“You know were school teachers, were pastors, were doctors in the community and I think that when you’ve seen so much division between motorists and cyclists they stop seeing there’s a person on that bicycle,” said DuTeau.

And Deteau says they’re just asking for some consideration, bicyclists want to be safe and keep drivers safe so everyone can make it back home.

MORE | Ludacris responds to Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
COVID-19 Vaccination
Delta variant continues to raise concerns in Georgia, South Carolina
SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Long County death investigation
Homicide investigation underway in Long County

Latest News

Fourth of July fireworks in Savannah.
2021 Fourth of July events for Coastal Empire, SC Lowcountry
Louise Miller Cohen is a storyteller and the founder of the Gullah Museum is ready to share her...
Gullah Museum founder ready to reopen and share stories again
In this March 31, 2021 file photo, legislators celebrate the end of the 2021 legislative...
Police spending and package theft among new Georgia laws
The House has approved a bill to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. It passed by...
U.S. House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
McMaster joins Republicans, opposes additional Supreme Court justices