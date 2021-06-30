Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island businesses expect busy July Fourth weekend

Hilton Head businesses, like The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza, are preparing for a busy July...
Hilton Head businesses, like The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza, are preparing for a busy July Fourth weekend.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - July Fourth weekend will bring crowds to the Lowcountry, including Hilton Head. Tourism is a huge part of the economy on the island, and this weekend it’s expected that already big business will grow even more.

“The Fourth of July week is historically, really the busiest week on Hilton Head Island. Knowing that tourism brings over a billion dollars of economic impact, we know that this weekend is one that really makes memories for people as well as puts cash registers ringing,” said Bill Miles, CEO of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

For The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza, the holiday business is bringing pure excitement after a tough year.

“We’re exhilarated! After a year down with COVID and all the lockdowns and all the restrictions being lifted we’re really anxious to kind of have people back inside,” said co-owner Peter Savarese.

They’ll make sure to stack up on cones, and you can be sure they’ll have all your favorite flavors, but staffing the shop during the on-going labor shortage is trickier business.

“We’ve offered a couple bonuses to get people in on the holiday weekend, but everybody’s really anxious. I think even the staff’s excited to have people back inside,” said Savarese.

He says this summer has been a successful one so far with a lot of sundaes made, and a great holiday weekend would be the perfect cherry on top.

