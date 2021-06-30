Renovation work continues on historic Candler Co. courthouse

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A landmark in Metter is getting some TLC to help serve the public better.

Renovation continues on the Candler County courthouse as they try to balance the look of the nearly 100 year old courthouse and the function for modern use.

Crews finished replacing the old fashioned folding ballpark seats with pews to allow people more room or more space apart.

“I think what they did upstairs preserves the look but also gives them better space to work with as far as at the bench. It maintains that historic courtroom feel but providing modern seating for everybody,” said County Manager Bryan Aasheim.

They started the work in April but moved tax offices across town months earlier to make room for court services. They started planning the quarter million dollar project almost three years ago.

He hopes it can be finished in early Fall.

