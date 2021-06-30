Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Renovation work continues on historic Candler Co. courthouse

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A landmark in Metter is getting some TLC to help serve the public better.

Renovation continues on the Candler County courthouse as they try to balance the look of the nearly 100 year old courthouse and the function for modern use.

Crews finished replacing the old fashioned folding ballpark seats with pews to allow people more room or more space apart.

“I think what they did upstairs preserves the look but also gives them better space to work with as far as at the bench. It maintains that historic courtroom feel but providing modern seating for everybody,” said County Manager Bryan Aasheim.

They started the work in April but moved tax offices across town months earlier to make room for court services. They started planning the quarter million dollar project almost three years ago.

He hopes it can be finished in early Fall.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
COVID-19 Vaccination
Delta variant continues to raise concerns in Georgia, South Carolina
SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Long County death investigation
Homicide investigation underway in Long County

Latest News

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead
The City of Savannah has announced that bars can open on Sunday for the July 4th holiday.
City of Savannah bars allowed to be open Sunday, July 4
‘Show Us Your Guns’ program aiming to get guns off Chatham Co. streets
Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive