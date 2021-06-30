Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 56-year-old man died from injuries stemming from an attack on Victory Drive, according to a release from the department.

On June 15, officers found Regner Arce with injuries on the 1900 block of East Victory Drive around 7:45 a.m. Police believe Arce, who was experiencing homelessness, received his injuries in an altercation. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died on June 25.

Savannah Police are investigating Arce’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

