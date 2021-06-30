Sky Cams
Savannah’s first Black-owned coffeehouse opening at the end of summer

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got a first look Tuesday night at a new coffeehouse that will have a huge impact on Savannah.

The Culturist Union is Savannah’s first Black-owned coffeehouse. The brick-and-mortar coffeehouse will also have retail space and business incubator centered around the artistic and social empowerment of black creators.

Mayor Van Johnson was there as well. We spoke with him about what this business means for Savannah.

“This is an example of vision, an example of innovation, and certainly we know that our African American businesses need that type of creativity. They bring a wealth of creativity to the table. So, I’m just excited to be here to support, and certainly we know Savannahians support their own,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Culturist union will open at the end of the summer. They are located at 702 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
Sunset Shopping comes to Pooler
