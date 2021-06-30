WEDNESDAY | Seasonably warm, with scattered downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a warm and humid morning across the area. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro.

An isolated shower, or two, may roll in from the ocean this morning.

But, most remain dry. Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to 90° in many spots this afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms develop late this morning and progress inland through the afternoon. The chance of rain - still scattered - is southwest of Savannah this afternoon.

More, typical, scattered summer rain is in the forecast Thursday.

Wetter weather is on the way later this week. A cold front sinks southward Friday and our chance of rain and storms increases going into Friday evening and night. A couple storms could become strong and produce frequent lightning, some gusty winds and very heavy rain.

The greater chance of rain lingers into Saturday. If the front pushes far enough south, Sunday could feature slightly dry weather and less rain coverage for Independence Day plans. At least scattered rain is possible, though. Keep an eye on the forecast.

Have a great day,

Cutter

