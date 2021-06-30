Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Seasonably warm, with scattered downpours

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a warm and humid morning across the area. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro.

An isolated shower, or two, may roll in from the ocean this morning.

But, most remain dry. Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to 90° in many spots this afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms develop late this morning and progress inland through the afternoon. The chance of rain - still scattered - is southwest of Savannah this afternoon.

More, typical, scattered summer rain is in the forecast Thursday.

Wetter weather is on the way later this week. A cold front sinks southward Friday and our chance of rain and storms increases going into Friday evening and night. A couple storms could become strong and produce frequent lightning, some gusty winds and very heavy rain.

The greater chance of rain lingers into Saturday. If the front pushes far enough south, Sunday could feature slightly dry weather and less rain coverage for Independence Day plans. At least scattered rain is possible, though. Keep an eye on the forecast.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
COVID-19 Vaccination
Delta variant continues to raise concerns in Georgia, South Carolina
SCCPSS: Bus service not available to all students due to staffing shortage
In this May, 30, 2010 photo, a whale shark swims in the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Inside a...
Longest-tenured whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium passes away

Latest News

*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-29-2021
Hilton Head Island received minimal damage from Tropical Storm Danny
Hilton Head Island received minimal damage from Tropical Storm Danny
Tropical Storm Danny has passed our area today but yesterday it brought waves of rain through...
Hilton Head Island received minimal damage from Tropical Storm Danny
No significant issues
TUESDAY | Hotter day with spotty rain