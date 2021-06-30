Sky Cams
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 5-year-old killed during 2019 Bluffton Christmas parade

Ameer Frazier
Ameer Frazier(Carletha Frazier Singleton)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for Tiffany Ford and Thaddeus Frazier have filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their 5-year-old son Ameer Frazier was killed during the Bluffton Christmas Parade in December 2019.

Ameer Frazier was a member of the Bluffton Bulldogs, a nonprofit football and cheerleading team that were participating in the parade. The lawsuit says David Swiger and his wife Kirsten Swiger were driving a pick-up truck owned by David in the parade, while younger members of the Bulldogs team sat around a golf cart trailer being pulled by the truck.

According to the lawsuit, Ameer and a teammate lowered their feet while riding on the cart so their shoes would drag on the pavement. Due to his small size, Ameer had to slide his body between the rail and the trailer in order for his feet to touch the pavement. After momentarily stopping the vehicle, David Swiger suddenly and without warning pulled forward causing Ameer to fall from the trailer to the pavement below. As the truck continued moving forward, the trailer tires ran over Ameer’s body.

The lawsuit names David and Kirsten Swiger as defendants, as well as the Bluffton Bulldogs and the Town of Bluffton. You can read the full document below:

