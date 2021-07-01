Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

California city council approves measure requiring gun owners to have liability insurance

By Betty Yu
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - One month after a mass shooting, city councilors have passed gun control measures.

In a unanimous vote, the San Jose City Council approved a measure requiring every gun owner to have liability insurance coverage for their firearms.

A second measure requires gun owners to pay an annual fee to compensate taxpayers for the public cost of responding to gun-related injuries and deaths, such as emergency medical and police response.

Gun rights advocates said the measures would punish law-abiding gun owners, and others worry it infringes on the Second Amendment.

“We believe it is clearly unconstitutional for the government at any level to charge some sort of a fee before somebody can exercise an enumerated, constitutional right,” Sam Paredes said during the council meeting in a public comment.

New data from an independent nonprofit organization showed gun violence incidents in San Jose cost taxpayers $442 million annually.

The city council’s actions took place after a mass shooting in San Jose that took the lives of nine people in May.

Some supporters of the measures said the council’s decisions are a step forward in combatting gun violence.

Those who don’t comply with the mandates could have their weapons seized.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court: California can’t collect charity top donor names
Rescuers who first arrived at the scene of the condo collapse heard a woman's voice.
Woman's voice was heard in condo collapse wreckage
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him
Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned