Cyber security grants being given to Ga. DOD contractors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Did you know there are more than 100 defense contractors in Coastal Georgia?

These businesses help generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy. The state is giving small and mid-sized businesses a chance to step up their current security measures.

A grant has been created for small to mid-size defense contractors through the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Center of Innovation for Aerospace. Cyber Security Solutions is working with these businesses to make sure they have what they need to meet current standards.

They say this grant will help save businesses thousands of dollars.

Georgia and companies like Cyber Security Solutions are looking to lend a helping hand to defense contractors.

They’re not only looking to protect them from crooks but also help them keep up with new cyber security safety standards.

Vice President and COO of Cyber Security Solutions Zach Hodges says security requirements from the U.S. Department of Defense went into affect last November.

“They have to upload the results into a DoD score card but more importantly it shows what kind of vulnerabilities are out there it also is going to identify the steps that they’re going to take going forward to meet that compliance,” said Hodges.

There are 108 defense contractors who employ nearly 6,000 people throughout Coastal Georgia. In the month of June alone, they’ve generated just over $979 million in sales from motor vehicle supplies to building planes and more.

The state says they hope these grants will help offset challenges smaller businesses may face.

“How much money is included for these grants? Is it dependent on a case by case basis? What does that look like for people who want to apply for this,” asked WTOC.

“The lionshare of the costs are actually being covered by the state of Georgia. It’s a limited opportunity so they’re not going to be able to open this up to every person in the state right now but for those companies, it’s huge because they’re only paying $500 out of pocket when they’re applying for this grant. Normally this would be anywhere from 6 to 10 or more thousand dollars for those companies to obtain,” said Hodges.

Hodges says this is opportunity providing quality cyber security to the little guys who make up a big piece of our local and state economies. The last day to apply for this grant is July 23.

