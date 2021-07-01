Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather today. This will keep a typical summer time pattern with a chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. A cold front will move in late Friday into Saturday with an increased chance for showers and storms. The front will stall over the area Sunday into Monday with much lower rain chances. By Wednesday we’ll be watching to see what IF any impacts from Tropical Elsa would affect our area.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for shower and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs inn the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with 10% chance for showers, lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers sand storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa is about 750 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Elsa is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea this weekend as a tropical storm. The storm is then forecast to move north possibly impacting Florida by Monday night. The future track of Elsa next week remains highly uncertain due to computer model differences. Please continue to get daily updates on the track.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.