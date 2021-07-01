Sky Cams
Hilton Head airport expecting increase in travelers this weekend

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport expects to be crowded this weekend, but what about the Hilton Head airport in the South Carolina Lowcountry?

Airport Director Jon Rembold said so far this week has been typical for the height of tourist season, but he’s expecting that to change over the next few days.

I think this weekend it’s probably going to pick up, it always does for Independence Day weekend and this being a long weekend for a lot of people definitely helps, so we’re expecting another record weekend,” Rembold said.

Compared to 2019, Rembold says the airport has had more passengers each of the last few weekends, and he doesn’t expect that to drop over the holiday.

“This year we anticipate a bigger wave, probably because people are coming out of the pandemic being cooped up, so we’re just seeing more and more visitors all around,” he said.

They’re asking passengers to pack their patience this weekend, but those here today planned ahead so that they wouldn’t even need it.

“We decided we were going to get out ahead of the holiday traffic and just thought the airport would be just a little bit calmer,” traveler Meredith Bryan said.

Bryan said she thought the airport seemed to have everything easily under control for now.

Come this weekend though, Rembold expects wait time to be up around 20 minutes, so he recommends getting here early.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

