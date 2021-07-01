Law updates go into effect, setting guidelines and protections for cyclists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An updated version of a law meant to protect bicyclists and the drivers around them safe goes into effect today in Georgia.

A decade ago, Georgia passed the Three Feet to Pass law, which required drivers to leave at least three feet of space between them and a cyclist when passing.

WTOC spoke with the executive director for Bike Walk Savannah, Caila Brown, who said the original language in the law was confusing, requiring drivers to leave three feet of space whenever feasible.

But Brown said that brought up a lot of questions and concerns especially for police who weren’t sure to enforce the law.

The updated version of the law removes the word feasible, and adds that drivers can cross a double yellow line if safe to do so to give plenty of space. The law now also says if you can’t get into the other lane, drivers are expected to slow down ten miles per hour below the posted speed limit, or to 25 miles per hour, whichever is faster, and still give three feet of space.

“If you are passing someone, and I’ll say this…I’m nearly six feet tall. My arm is going to be about three feet. If I can reach out and I can touch your car, you’re too close. And so that’s the way I like to think of it. Rather than is it three feet to the inch, is it a ruler that we’re pulling out or a yard stick…it’s if you could comfortably reach out of your window and touch someone you’re driving past, that’s not enough room,” Brown said.

If you’re caught breaking the newly updated law, it could cost you a 250-dollar fine.

Bike Walk Savannah will host two events soon:

Bike and Pedestrian Friendly Driver Webinar - July 17 at 11 am

This webinar will delve into the laws pertaining to people biking and walking and how the design of our streets makes them safer for all users. Participants who take a short quiz at the end of the webinar will receive a certificate of participation. The webinar will be geared towards biking, walking or driving in Savannah, but have lessons applicable for all street users no matter where you are. Registration is free, but required.

Savannah City Cycling Webinar - July 22 at 6 pm

Savannah’s level topography, dense urban form, and warm weather make it a great place to get around by bike. However, Savannah also has a high rate of traffic crashes involving people on bikes. This free one hour webinar will equip you to avoid the most common hazards and become more confident riding in the city. Bicycle theft prevention will also be discussed. The seminar is ideal for students and other new arrivals in Savannah. Registration is free, but required.

