Lowcountry doctor offers tips to stay safe over the July 4 weekend

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The holiday weekend is full of fun as many go out to the beach, enjoy fireworks, and gather with friends and family.

Despite the same reminders every year, ER doctors continue seeing patients for some very avoidable reasons on a holiday weekends like this.

Dr. Paul Zorch, with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Tidewatch in Hardeeville, said a few of these activities can lead to an increase in hospital visits this time of year.

“It’s probably a little bit busier because people like to party and we get a lot of people with sunburn, and people driving while intoxicated, and we’ll see some automobile accidents,” Dr. Zorch said.

Dr. Zorch said generally they do not see many firework injuries but said the way to ensure you’re not one of them is simple.

“Never point a firework at somebody. If you are drinking alcohol, stay away from them for sure. If you’re drinking alcohol, don’t drive! These things are certainly common sense, but sometimes I think they need to be enforced,” he said.

Dr. Zorch also said alcohol dehydrates you and recommends you drink water as well.

