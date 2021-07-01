Over 100 dead animals found at Bacon Co. woman’s property

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bacon County woman is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Investigators say Terri Lynn Taylor had more than 100 deceased dogs and cats on her property and several other animals in terrible health. They said Taylor had served as a foster home for animals for years and had teamed up with different animal groups.

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office said they turned over the surviving animals to Guardians of Rescue to rehabilitate them and find new homes.

Taylor bonded out of jail.

