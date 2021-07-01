Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Over 100 dead animals found at Bacon Co. woman’s property

Terri Lynn Taylor
Terri Lynn Taylor(Bacon County Sheriff's Office)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bacon County woman is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Investigators say Terri Lynn Taylor had more than 100 deceased dogs and cats on her property and several other animals in terrible health. They said Taylor had served as a foster home for animals for years and had teamed up with different animal groups.

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office said they turned over the surviving animals to Guardians of Rescue to rehabilitate them and find new homes.

Taylor bonded out of jail.

More on this story on THE News at 11.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Latest News

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed
*
New law impacts short-term vacation rentals
Areas of Vidalia and Lyons will soon be on the big screen. A film crew chose the southeast...
Soap box derby movie filming in Vidalia, Lyons
Salesman arrested after trespassing, complaints filed by Screven Co. residents
Salesman arrested after trespassing, complaints filed by Screven Co. residents