Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
LIVE: Biden thanks first responders; Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
Pelosi: Cheney will serve on Jan. 6 commission
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.
People can self-select gender when applying for passport; additional options coming