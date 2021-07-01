Sky Cams
Red Cross, Savannah Fire working together to make service more efficient

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross and the Savannah Fire Department have teamed up to be more efficient for you.

The manager for the disaster program for the Red Cross says that some of the services that they provide overlap and now they are going to work together to work on each other’s behalf.

“The fire department calls the Red Cross and the Red Cross comes out and provides assistance for those who have been displaced by said fire,” Kelsey Vaneyl-Godin said.

She also says that they are going to work to actively install smoke alarms. Due to COVID-19, they were forced to be more passive with their installations.

The Southeast Georgia Red Cross also rewarded the Savannah Fire Department with the “Good Neighbor” award for their help in this initiative.

