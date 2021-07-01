Sky Cams
Savannah Police will close River Street on Sunday before fireworks show

City of Savannah drone view
City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence day will be one of the first major holidays with looser COVID restrictions.

Meaning, a lot of people will be gathering outside to celebrate.

Police will be closing off River Street starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night. It will remain closed until after the fireworks show.

SPD says they may also close streets around City Market after the fireworks depending on the size of the crowd. Savannah Fire and police want to remind everyone to keep your celebrations safe.

While accidents are always possible - there are a few things you can do to prevent a trip to the ER or jail this weekend.

“Remember fireworks are only permitted until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July, after that it becomes an issue. Also remember, celebratory gun fire will also not be tolerated. What goes up must come down and it usually comes down where we don’t want it to,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliario.

Police also want to remind you it is illegal to use fireworks in any park, historic site or other state property.

