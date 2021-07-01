Soap box derby movie filming in Vidalia, Lyons

Sky Cams
Areas of Vidalia and Lyons will soon be on the big screen. A film crew chose the southeast Georgia towns to shoot a movie about soap box derby racing.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Areas of Vidalia and Lyons will soon be on the big screen. A film crew chose the southeast Georgia towns to shoot a movie about soap box derby racing.

The movie is called Blue Lightning. The director says it is about a young girl who’s an orphan. She finds out she has a grandfather, and she leaves to live with him and they bond over derby racing.

Producer and director Aaron Williams says they’ve spent the last few days filming at different areas including Derby Hill in Lyons and in a hangar at the Vidalia Regional Airport.

Williams says the actors are from all over, but some are from the local area. The most notable actors, he says, are Quinton Aaron from The Blind Side and Olivia Brown from Miami Vice.

Williams says when he found out that southeast Georgia is home to soap box derby racing it was the perfect location for the movie.

“I like to make films that have meaning and substance to them. To be able to actually come to a town and be the first to actually do something here, that means something as an independent producer because Hollywood always wants to go to Los Angeles or New York, but I like to find small jewels,” Williams said.

Williams says people in the community have really stepped up to help including the Wardlaw Brothers, Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper and many more.

“I think it’s a foot in the door to show that we’re here, we’re willing, we want to play a role and play a part. Who knows, the sky is the limit. Maybe we’ll land something big and there is an economic impact down the road,” Mayor Roper said.

Williams says they will be done filming this week and postproduction will take about 90 days.

A release date and where you can go to see it have not been released just yet.

