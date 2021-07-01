THURSDAY | July Heat, Few Thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and humid across the area with temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the Savannah Metro. The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning, commute, but an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out through the drive into work.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperatures warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Widely scattered showers and storms form inland from the beaches and move inland through the afternoon and early evening. The greatest chance of storms will be west of I-95 between 1 and 6 p.m.

STORMIER FRIDAY -

Wetter weather arrives tomorrow. Friday begins drier with just an isolated chance of rain through noon, or so, followed by scattered rain in the afternoon and a shot at widespread rain and thunder moving in later in the afternoon and evening. A strong storm, or two, may produce gusty winds and small hail during the afternoon and evening.

Areas of rain linger into Saturday and there continues to be uncertainty revolving around Sunday’s forecast. If the front responsible for rain can shift far enough south, Sunday’s forecast may end up being a bit drier.

We’re keeping an eye on it and will keep you updated.

Have a great Thursday,

Cutter

