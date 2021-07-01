Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Reports: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Trump Organization’s CFO has surrendered to authorities, multiple reports say.

Allen H. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing charges in connection with a tax investigation.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are expected to reveal the charges when the indictment is unsealed Thursday.

There’s no indication that former President Donald Trump is facing charges at this stage of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

The probe has been pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

Trump condemned the investigation earlier this week as biased and said what his business did was standard practice and not a crime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Ameer Frazier
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 5-year-old killed during 2019 Bluffton Christmas parade

Latest News

Dozens of deaths in Oregon are being blamed on the heat.
Dozens confirmed dead in Oregon heat wave
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic