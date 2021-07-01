Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Venomous snake captured in North Carolina capital

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A venomous snake has been captured two days after it was spotted on the loose in a neighborhood of North Carolina’s capital.

The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice late Wednesday announcing that the zebra cobra was found and safely removed from a northwest Raleigh neighborhood. Police didn’t give more details about how or where it was caught.

An animal control officer was called Monday to a home where a snake was spotted on a porch, police said. But by the time the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area. Officials warned anyone who saw the snake to stay away and call 911, saying it could spit and bite if cornered.

WNCN-TV reports that animal control and Raleigh police used wooden boards with special glue on them to trap the snake. It was then moved from the board into a red bucket.

Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court: California can’t collect charity top donor names
Rescuers who first arrived at the scene of the condo collapse heard a woman's voice.
Woman's voice was heard in condo collapse wreckage
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him
Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned