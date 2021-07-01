Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Vidalia ready to celebrate Independence Day

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is just days away and like many cities, Vidalia is preparing for big crowds to come out and enjoy the festivities and fireworks.

City leaders say they’re excited to see everyone come together this year to celebrate.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to have it this year,” Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet said.

Vidalia’s Independence Day celebration is back.

“We are ready to see people out, ready to see them come enjoy just what we do here in our community,” Overstreet said.

The city’s celebration will be held on Saturday at the Stage at City Park. Overstreet says they’ll have various food and drink vendors as well as activities for the kids.

“This year we’re doing something a little different. We’re having a kids karaoke contest before the band comes out and performs,” he said.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and Overstreet says everyone is invited to join in on the fun.

“We expect people from all over Toombs County and surrounding areas to come,” Overstreet said.

Vidalia’s Onion Festival is the biggest annual event the city hosts, but Overstreet says the Fourth of July is a close second.

“The economic impact from an event like this is tremendous for us because we have people that come to town and spend money on food and gas,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says people should bring lawn chairs, but no coolers are allowed. He also reminds people to, of course, stay safe and cautious of others.

“We encourage everyone to take precaution on what you feel is comfortable and just be safe when you’re out and you’re in an environment with so many people in a crowd like this,” he said.

Overstreet says there will be parking at the municipal annex. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and under are free.

Fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Sherri Perkins
Savannah Police investigating after missing woman found deceased in vehicle
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Latest News

Areas of Vidalia and Lyons will soon be on the big screen. A film crew chose the southeast...
Soap box derby movie filming in Vidalia, Lyons
Vidalia ready to celebrate Independence Day
Vidalia ready to celebrate Independence Day
Cindy Lamprecht & her Chalkboard
Beaufort Chalkboard getting attention from around the world
Red Cross, Savannah Fire working together to make service more efficient