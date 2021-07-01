Vidalia ready to celebrate Independence Day

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is just days away and like many cities, Vidalia is preparing for big crowds to come out and enjoy the festivities and fireworks.

City leaders say they’re excited to see everyone come together this year to celebrate.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to have it this year,” Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet said.

Vidalia’s Independence Day celebration is back.

“We are ready to see people out, ready to see them come enjoy just what we do here in our community,” Overstreet said.

The city’s celebration will be held on Saturday at the Stage at City Park. Overstreet says they’ll have various food and drink vendors as well as activities for the kids.

“This year we’re doing something a little different. We’re having a kids karaoke contest before the band comes out and performs,” he said.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and Overstreet says everyone is invited to join in on the fun.

“We expect people from all over Toombs County and surrounding areas to come,” Overstreet said.

Vidalia’s Onion Festival is the biggest annual event the city hosts, but Overstreet says the Fourth of July is a close second.

“The economic impact from an event like this is tremendous for us because we have people that come to town and spend money on food and gas,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says people should bring lawn chairs, but no coolers are allowed. He also reminds people to, of course, stay safe and cautious of others.

“We encourage everyone to take precaution on what you feel is comfortable and just be safe when you’re out and you’re in an environment with so many people in a crowd like this,” he said.

Overstreet says there will be parking at the municipal annex. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and under are free.

Fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m.

