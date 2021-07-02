Chatham Superior Court to begin scheduling two jury trials a week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since the pandemic began, Chatham County Superior Court judges will preside over two trials a week.

The retrofitted courtrooms have served their purpose over the past three months, allowing jury trials to happen while keeping jurors, witnesses and court staff socially distant and safe.

It’s worked well enough that courthouse staff are now doubling the effort.

“What we’re going to do is pick the juries on two different days, they’ll be on two different floors, they’ll still be socially distant,” said Chatham Superior Court Chief Judge Penny Haas Freesemann.

Judge Freesemann explained jurors will still be required to wear masks as long as they’re inside the courthouse.

Judge Freesemann also added more trials can sometimes force the defense and prosecution to look at cases more critically and weigh if a jury trial is even necessary.

“From the state’s perspective, it could be that the state looks at it sometimes and says, you know what, we can’t prove our case or it’s not as serious as we thought,” Judge Freesemann said. “From the defendants standpoint they may look at it and say you know what, my defenses aren’t as good as I thought. Or oh my goodness there really is a decision that needs to be made. And as much as I don’t like to make the decision, I’m going to have to make the decision. And that’s something that we’ve just not had over the last year and a half.”

Judge Freesemann said for example, one judge presiding over trials has resolved eighteen major crimes cases before even reaching trial, and added twenty more on the docket.

