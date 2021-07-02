Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move in late tonight with an increased chance for showers and storms. Rain may be locally heavy but widespread severe storms are not expected. The front will stall over the area Saturday into Sunday across our southern counties. The rain chances will decrease north of the front. We will see a chance for showers and storms along and south of the front. By Tuesday we’ll be watching to see what IF any impacts from Elsa would impact our area. It’s too early to say what the exact track Elsa will take so please continue getting daily updates over this holiday weeeknd.

Today will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for shower and storms mainly south of I16, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly south of the Altamaha River, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the lower 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers sand storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, low sin the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Elsa is moving through the Windward Islands today. Elsa is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea this weekend as a hurricane. Weakening is possible due to it’s interaction with land Sunday into Monday. The storm is then forecast to move north possibly impacting south Florida by Monday night. The future track of Elsa next week remains highly uncertain due to computer model differences. Please continue to get daily updates on the track.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.