Downtown businesses feeling impact of returning crowds for holiday weekend

Downtown Savannah businesses are feeling the impact of crowds returning after no Fourth of July...
Downtown Savannah businesses are feeling the impact of crowds returning after no Fourth of July celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah businesses are feeling the impact of crowds returning after no Fourth of July celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zunzi’s new location off of Drayton Street opened a month ago after having one open on York Street for 16 years. This July Fourth weekend is the restaurant and bar’s first major holiday weekend since the pandemic.

The owner says he expects to have a record sales week with hundreds of tourists and locals coming in for the holiday. This location is also bringing in employees from the Zunzi’s in Atlanta to help with the big crowds.

Owner Chris Smith says this isn’t because of any staffing shortages, as some downtown businesses are experiencing right now. He just wants to make sure customers are taken care of and have a great time celebrating the Fourth and feels overstaffing the restaurant and bar can help with that.

“We’re very blessed. We really don’t have a whole lot of turnover. We’ve had a lot of team members that have been with us many, many years, some going back to 2008. With this new location, we were able to hire 25 new people,” Smith said.

And if it happens to rain while you’re out there, Zunzi’s is looking out for customers and they can put up cute umbrellas to stay dry.

