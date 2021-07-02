Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify woman seen taking items from non-profit

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman who stole items from a local non-profit.

In the surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office, you can see a woman place furniture into a SUV.

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying this lady- She is seen here, stealing from a local non-profit. If you know who this is, please call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449. Posted by Effingham County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 1, 2021

If you know who this is, please call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.