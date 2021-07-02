Former UGA football coach Mark Richt reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

In a statement Richt said, ”I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!”

Richt was head of the Georgia Bulldogs football team from 2001 to 2015. In that time the team won 145 games and two SEC championships.

After leaving the University of Georgia, the 61-year-old became the head coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

Richt currently serves as an analyst for the ACC Network.

